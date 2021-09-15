CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks stumble as weak China data fan global growth worries

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares fell on Wednesday as weak Chinese economic data reinforced worries about slowing growth globally as well as in the world’s second-biggest economy amid fraught nerves over a still-dominant pandemic and tapering of central banks’ stimulus. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped...

