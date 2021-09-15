CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitch says possible China Evergrande default may have broader effects

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Rating agency Fitch said that numerous sectors could be exposed to heightened credit risk if China’s No.2 property developer Evergrande Group were to default, although the overall impact on the banking sector would be manageable. “We believe a default would reinforce credit polarisation among homebuilders and...

