NBA

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns goes off on COVID-19 anti-vaxxers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has had enough of people’s excuses when it comes to avoiding COVID-19 vaccines. Towns took to Twitter on Tuesday to air his opinion on the matter, doing so with much enthusiasm. “Every day I see a new excuse why people ain’t getting the vaccine. Ya starting to get creative with […] The post Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns goes off on COVID-19 anti-vaxxers appeared first on ClutchPoints.

Sports
