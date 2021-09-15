CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Aaron Gordon Agrees to Four-Year, $92 Million Extension with Nuggets

basketball-addict.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, forward Aaron Gordon has agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension with the Denver Nuggets, in a deal that includes a player option for the 2025-26 season. Gordon was traded to the Nuggets ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline, promptly finding […] The post REPORT: Aaron Gordon Agrees to Four-Year, $92 Million Extension with Nuggets appeared first on SLAM.

Entering his eighth season in the NBA, former Wildcat Aaron Gordon continues to find success as he has signed an extension with the Denver Nuggets. It has been a busy off-season for several of our former Wildcats, and with the NBA season just around the corner, Aaron Gordon has solidified his future in Denver.
With 20/1 odds to win the NBA title, the Nuggets bet $92 million that forward Aaron Gordon is the final piece to their championship puzzle. Whether you call that a prudent investment or foolish optimism, I say Gordon should call Jerami Grant and offer to buy him a Tesla. And even a shiny, new car might not be sufficient thanks, because even by the crazy economic standards of pro sports, there’s no way a player with Gordon’s skill set is worth an average annual salary in excess of $20 million.
Nikola Jokic is the engine that makes the Denver Nuggets go. He’s been that for about five years now and shows no signs of slowing down. Michael Porter Jr., however, didn’t get the memo. The talented forward sat down with J.J. Redick on The Old Man and the Three podcast, where he talked about a host […] The post Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. makes hilarious Nikola Jokic admission when they first met appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Gordon
The Golden State Warriors aren’t done making changes in the crew. Now, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will get even more help for the upcoming season with the latest addition to the squad. The Warriors front office isn’t just focusing on the players’ roster but on the coaching staff as well. Following the recent changes […] The post Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson get more help with latest Warriors addition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
In 2016, the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets made a trade that at the time did not seem to be a huge deal. The Nets were entering another rebuilding year, and traded a 28 year old Thad Young to the Pacers in exchange for the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft (see Tweets below from Brian Lewis and Josh Newman from 2016).
On Thursday, Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network reported that the Indiana Pacers have considered bringing back Lance Stephenson. The Tweet from Massey can be seen in a post that is embedded below. Massey notes that the "first step to adding a new player" is applying for the NBA's Disabled...
Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
Masai Ujiri is a man of his word. He orchestrated a plethora of moves and managed the team’s salary cap to enter the summer of 2021 with a chance to sign Antetokounmpo. Who knew he was actually talking about Alex Antetokounmpo? Rumours have Giannis’ youngest brother joining the Toronto Raptors as the team’s latest free agent signing!
