REPORT: Aaron Gordon Agrees to Four-Year, $92 Million Extension with Nuggets
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, forward Aaron Gordon has agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension with the Denver Nuggets, in a deal that includes a player option for the 2025-26 season. Gordon was traded to the Nuggets ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline
