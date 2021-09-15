The true reason Rockets are itching to trade John Wall

The career arc of John Wall has made yet another turn. After being traded to the Houston Rockets last offseason for Russell Westbrook, Wall is now set to join his third team in as many seasons. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Wall and the Rockets’ front office have agreed upon him being active in training camp, but sitting out games as they try to move him. It's the logical next step in a massive tear-down rebuild, which was put into motion with the James Harden blockbuster eight months ago to this day.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO