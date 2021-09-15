CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s factory output, retail sales growth slow significantly

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output rose 5.3% in August from a year earlier, the weakest pace since July 2020, while growth of retail sales also slowed significantly and missed expectations, official data showed on Wednesday. The growth of factory output was slower than a 5.8% year-on-year increase tipped by...

