IKM/Manning School District Public Measure receives 56-percent of the Vote

(Area) According to the unofficial results, the IKM/Manning School District’s $19,950,00 bond issue received 1179 yes votes and 925 no votes, for 56-percent in favor which fell just short of the 60-percent needed to pass.

The measure involving school district voters in Audubon, Carroll, Crawford, and Shelby Counties would have provided funds to renovate, remodel, repair, improve, furnish, equip, including HVAC/ventilation, safety, and security improvements, and construction of an addition to the Manning School building, and improve the site, and renovate, repair, improve, furnish and equip the Irwin School Building.

The breakdowns are listed below:

Audubon/Shelby:

450-no

162-yes

Carroll:

847-yes

68-no

Crawford:

407-no

170-yes