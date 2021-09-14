Jim Dandy Brewing pint night among fundraisers for young local man with rare cancer
POCATELLO — Several fundraisers are afoot for a young local man recently diagnosed with an advanced stage of a rare type of cancer. The family of 19-year-old Arik Mayer has launched an online fundraiser and is participating in a silent auction pint night fundraiser at Jim Dandy Brewing on Wednesday evening to help raise funds for his upcoming treatment and living expenses out of state, says his aunt Adria Mead.www.idahostatejournal.com
