India will resume the export of Covid-19 vaccines from October, after halting it for over five months amid a country-wide shortage earlier this year. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday announced that India will resume its export drive — dubbed “Vaccine Maitri” (vaccine friendship) — from next month in order to meet the country’s commitment to the Covax global pool. He also added that vaccinating India’s citizens will remain the top priority of the government. Mr Mandaviya also told Indian media that the government is expecting to receive over 300 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from manufacturers in October....

HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO