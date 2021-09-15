Taiwan drills military as concerns over China grow

When Taiwanese actor Janine Chang was writing her masters’ thesis in industrial economics in 2010, she likely never imagined that two Chinese characters in it would become a diplomatic flashpoint and threaten to derail her lucrative acting career more than a decade later. This week, however, it has done just that. Her thesis at Taiwan’s National Central University entitled “Issues Related to the Country’s Artist Management and Legal Systems” has sparked an enormous wave of Chinese nationalist criticism online over her use of the word “country.” It was proof, jingoistic social media users in China argued, that she was pro-Taiwanese independence and...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO