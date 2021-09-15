HS VOLLEYBALL: McAlester falls in battle with Coweta

McAlester's Dayana Wright prepares to serve during the Lady Buffs' Tuesday night match against Coweta. DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photo

The Lady Buffs never quit fighting.

McAlester battled it out with Coweta Tuesday night in Bob Brumley Gymnasium, where the Lady Buffs fell 3-1.

In the opening set, McAlester struck first. But Coweta answered and pushed themselves into the lead 10-5.

But the Lady Buffs kept on the attack. Back to back serves from Cozy Melton led to a scoring run for McAlester, and a consecutive kills from Samantha Moore tied it up at 14-14.

That set off a back-and-forth for both teams, trading points and the lead. Coweta attempted to pull away, but McAlester kept right on the heels of the Lady Tigers. The Lady Buffs tied things up once again as both teams tried to create some space between their opponents.

But it’d be McAlester pushing away from the Lady Tigers, using a hard-hit service ace to take the first set 26-24.

Coweta got its revenge in the second set, jumping out to an early lead and taking the set point 25-13.

In the third set, Coweta put itself on the board first on the way to a 7-1 lead. But the Lady Buffs battled behind points from Dayana Wright and Moore to keep McAlester within striking distance.

But despite the rally, the Lady Tigers managed to pull away to take the set 25-13 and lead the match 2-1.

For the fourth set, the two teams started off by trading points. Coweta attempted to pull away, but McAlester stayed right in step, refusing to back down.

As the Lady Tigers once again tried to pull away, the Lady Buffs used staunch defense at the net to score a pair of points alongside another kill from Moore to cut the deficit to two points.

Both teams continued to fight to the finish, but it’d be Coweta pulling away late to take the 25-14 set win to secure the match.

The Lady Buffs will next hit the road for two games, first to take on Seminole on Thursday before facing off against Sapulpa on Saturday.

