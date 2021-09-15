CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coweta, OK

HS VOLLEYBALL: McAlester falls in battle with Coweta

By Derek Hatridge
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUW6q_0bwMHJCI00
McAlester's Dayana Wright prepares to serve during the Lady Buffs' Tuesday night match against Coweta. DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photo

The Lady Buffs never quit fighting.

McAlester battled it out with Coweta Tuesday night in Bob Brumley Gymnasium, where the Lady Buffs fell 3-1.

In the opening set, McAlester struck first. But Coweta answered and pushed themselves into the lead 10-5.

But the Lady Buffs kept on the attack. Back to back serves from Cozy Melton led to a scoring run for McAlester, and a consecutive kills from Samantha Moore tied it up at 14-14.

That set off a back-and-forth for both teams, trading points and the lead. Coweta attempted to pull away, but McAlester kept right on the heels of the Lady Tigers. The Lady Buffs tied things up once again as both teams tried to create some space between their opponents.

But it’d be McAlester pushing away from the Lady Tigers, using a hard-hit service ace to take the first set 26-24.

Coweta got its revenge in the second set, jumping out to an early lead and taking the set point 25-13.

In the third set, Coweta put itself on the board first on the way to a 7-1 lead. But the Lady Buffs battled behind points from Dayana Wright and Moore to keep McAlester within striking distance.

But despite the rally, the Lady Tigers managed to pull away to take the set 25-13 and lead the match 2-1.

For the fourth set, the two teams started off by trading points. Coweta attempted to pull away, but McAlester stayed right in step, refusing to back down.

As the Lady Tigers once again tried to pull away, the Lady Buffs used staunch defense at the net to score a pair of points alongside another kill from Moore to cut the deficit to two points.

Both teams continued to fight to the finish, but it’d be Coweta pulling away late to take the 25-14 set win to secure the match.

The Lady Buffs will next hit the road for two games, first to take on Seminole on Thursday before facing off against Sapulpa on Saturday.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coweta, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Mcalester, OK
Sports
City
Mcalester, OK
Coweta, OK
Sports
City
Sapulpa, OK
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Moore
McAlester News-Capital

McAlester News-Capital

Mcalester, OK
1K+
Followers
135
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for McAlester News-Capital

Comments / 0

Community Policy