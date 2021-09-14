CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MU volleyball falls in fourth straight match

By Emma Eaton
 6 days ago

Missouri volleyball’s offense was outpaced again in its loss to Kansas State on Tuesday in Columbia, but the match statistics show Missouri is making strides in the right direction. The Wildcats (7-2) bested the Tigers (2-8) in three sets with scores of 25-23, 25-20, 25-20. Electric duo Jayden Nembhard and...

