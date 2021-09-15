Playlist: New Discoveries 9/14
PARQUET COURTS – “WALKING AT A DOWNTOWN PACE”. Brooklyn-based rock collective Parquet Courts deliver an upbeat and moody answer to your alt-rock desires. With their first release since their 2018 record Wide Awake!, “Walking at a Downtown Pace” proves to be an absolute return to form for Parquet Courts. Electrifying percussion and grungy guitar help accompany lead singer, Andrew Savage’s, charming vocal qualities. The lyrics in “Walking at a Downtown Pace” tell the tale of someone adjusting back into the groove of city life after being isolated from its fast-paced environment, something many can relate to today. The heavier sound of this track makes it a perfect listen now that we’re adjusting out of summer into autumn.www.wers.org
