Playlist: New Discoveries 9/14

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARQUET COURTS – “WALKING AT A DOWNTOWN PACE”. Brooklyn-based rock collective Parquet Courts deliver an upbeat and moody answer to your alt-rock desires. With their first release since their 2018 record Wide Awake!, “Walking at a Downtown Pace” proves to be an absolute return to form for Parquet Courts. Electrifying percussion and grungy guitar help accompany lead singer, Andrew Savage’s, charming vocal qualities. The lyrics in “Walking at a Downtown Pace” tell the tale of someone adjusting back into the groove of city life after being isolated from its fast-paced environment, something many can relate to today. The heavier sound of this track makes it a perfect listen now that we’re adjusting out of summer into autumn.

riffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Sept. 14

The intimate world-building of Kate Bollinger, soaring orchestral pop of Sloppy Jane, the soft-lit cynicism of Little Hag, bright turn-of-the-century anthemic pop rock of MUNA, slow dance time capsule of LÉON and the funky youthful radiance of Remi Wolf make up our favorite tracks of the week. Kate Bollinger, “Shadows”...
MUSIC
Complex

‘No Skips With Jinx and Shea’ Launches Volume 2 With 2Pac Episode, New Playlist

Spotify and the Ringer joined forces for No Skips With Jinx and Shea earlier this year, and now the music show has returned. Hosted by Shea Serrano and Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, the show focuses on a different album each episode with a deep dive on rap records considered to be classic. Discussing everything from the production that went into to the record and its lyrical content, to its impact, Shea and Jinx offer a thorough discussion for each release they tackle.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

From Fishbone to J Cole — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Fishbone to J Cole: The seventy-first LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Seb Wildblood and Bassjackers, hip-hop from Lexy Panterra and J Cole, rock from the Wildhearts and Dead Daisies, punk from Suicidal Tendencies and Face to Face, and so much more.
MUSIC
wers.org

Playlist: Celebrating One-Hit Wonder Day

NORMAN GREENBAUM - “SPIRIT IN THE SKY”. With its iconic fuzzy guitar sound and backing choir from the Stovall Sisters, “Spirit In The Sky” is infectious and inspiring. Massachusetts native Norman Greenbaum’s inspiration for writing this tune came from seeing gospel and country music become popular on television. After watching a Porter Wagoner gospel performance, Greenbaum thought “I could do that,” despite being raised Jewish and not knowing anything about gospel. He wrote “Spirit In The Sky” right away. Perfectly mixing the rock energy with the uplifting gospel choir, Norman Greenbaum created a timeless masterpiece.
MUSIC
