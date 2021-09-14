CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberg, OR

Newberg leaders craft classroom ban on political symbols

By Ryan Clarke
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

The Newberg School Board's policy committee gathered and voted 2-1 to send the proposal to full school board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3DjG_0bwMD6fG00

The language of an addition to the Newberg school board's controversial policy banning political displays in local schools, including Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ Pride symbols, was finalized Sept. 9 by the board's policy committee.

The language was written by attorney Ty Smith, added as legal counsel by the board prior to a special session Aug. 24, and includes blanket language that some in district administration have warned is neither the proper format for an official policy nor likely to pass legal muster.

The proposed language was passed 2-1 by the committee of vice-chairman Brian Shannon and directors Trevor DeHart and Rebecca Piros in an unusual procedural maneuver. Piros was the lone "no" vote and said the policy committee typically discusses policy, makes amendments as needed and then proposes it to the full board.

"We don't vote on this," Piros insisted.

The proposal will now progress to the full seven-person school board for consideration as early as its next official meeting slated for later tonight, Sept. 14.

While Piros fought the politically conservative majority on the committee over the details of the proposal, it advanced with little effort. Shannon primarily spoke in favor of the policy change, while DeHart limited his input to questions about board procedures before voting in line with Shannon.

The language accepted by the board's committee is broad and complicated.

"No district employee shall, while acting within the scope of their employment, either during school hours, or inside their physical area of responsibility at a school (such as a classroom, meeting room, desk area) hang, post, erect or otherwise display … any posters, signs, flags, banners, pictures or other digital or physical image that depicts support or opposition relating to a political, quasi-political or controversial topic," the proposed policy language reads.

"For purposes of this policy, a controversial topic shall be defined as one that a professional educator could reasonably understand to have students on more than one side of said issue. For purposes of this policy, a political or quasi-political topic includes contemporary issues being debated in the local, state or national political climate."

It is unclear in the proposal what constitutes a political, quasi-political or controversial topic and the exceptions to the policy don't appear to cover every aspect of a students' classroom experience. The full list of exceptions and full language of the proposal is available at Newberg.k12.or.us under the district tab, followed by the link to meetings and agendas.

One line among the policy's exceptions seems of particular importance, considering the board is facing multiple lawsuits from the local teachers' union and, potentially, the American Civil Liberties Union: "This policy does not restrict in any way district employees' First Amendment rights when not speaking in their official capacity, nor while not on the job or if they are not using a forum provided exclusively to them as an employee, or otherwise speaking on behalf of the district."

The legal questions about this policy and of the previous directive to Superintendent Joe Morelock to carry out the ban on political symbols remain. There also was an issue of clarity when it came to the policy's wording, how it might be enforced and how wide its application will be as definitions differ on the meaning of "political" and "controversial."

During the Sept. 9 meeting, Morelock also pointed out that Smith wrote the policy as a resolution and not in the format board policies are required to be constructed. The policy would theoretically be tacked onto the board's existing policy, Policy GBG, which covers political activities on the part of school staff, and it would not apply to students directly.

Smith originally wrote the policy as an addition to Policy GBC, which covers primarily financial ethics on the part of school staff. Morelock noted that Policy GBC is in no way related to this proposed addition. Whether director Shannon or Smith knew the difference between GBG and GBC was unclear, nor is it clear whether the policy coming before the board Sept. 14 would apply specifically to GBG or GBC.

Semantics and acronyms and proposed policy details aside, the full school board will now deliberate and eventually vote on whether to add this ban on political symbols and displays to district policy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 23, 2021

The Times receives letters about back-to-school in Beaverton, Washington County business regulations and more.Flavored tobacco ban will hurt minority-owned businesses Like many immigrants who've helped build and support this great country, I decided to bring my talent, education, and ambition to the U.S. to contribute to the community and to build a life. Earlier this year, I bought the 7 Star Convenience Store in Washington County. Today, I employ four people and I support my wife and our two daughters. Along with selling essential goods like milk, eggs and bread, I sell tobacco and it makes up 50% of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Tootie Smith proposes vaccine mandate alternatives in resolution

Clackamas County board postpones further deliberation until Thursday, Sept. 23Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith on Tuesday proposed a resolution in anticipation of future COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Oregon, requesting state officials "immediately reevaluate" the terms of any mandates they intend to implement. After reviewing the resolution draft, county commissioners opted to revisit the issue at Thursday's business meeting due to disagreements over clarity and intent. In the resolution, originally drafted by Smith and county staff on Sept. 16, Smith reasons that potential state mandates of COVID-19 vaccinations could have a "detrimental impact on the delivery of health care, education, public...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Delay pushes lawmakers to edge on redistricting

House is scheduled to return Sept. 25 after COVID results in testing; deadline for lawmakers to act is Sept. 27. A confirmed coronavirus case and its after-effects will push the Oregon House close to a Sept. 27 deadline for lawmakers to approve congressional and legislative redistricting plans. The House will...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newberg, OR
Society
City
Newberg, OR
Newberg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Portland Tribune

Judge: Portland Police violated law by filming protesters

Court ruling in ACLU lawsuit finds police videos amounted to illegal surveillance during protestsA Multnomah County Circuit Court judge ruled Monday, Sept. 20 that Portland police officers' filming and live streaming at protest events in 2020 violated Oregon law. The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon filed a lawsuit July 29, 2020 against the city of Portland for the Portland Police Bureau's habit of livestreaming footage of protesters for use internally and in feeds to the public. Earlier this week, a judge found that the practice violated state law and a 1988 agreement between the ACLU of Oregon and the...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County chair pitches alternatives to vax mandate

Clackamas County board postpones further deliberation until Thursday, Sept. 23Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith on Tuesday proposed a resolution in anticipation of future COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Oregon, requesting state officials "immediately reevaluate" the terms of any mandates they intend to implement. After reviewing the resolution draft, county commissioners opted to revisit the issue at Thursday's business meeting due to disagreements over clarity and intent. In the resolution, originally drafted by Smith and county staff on Sept. 16, Smith reasons that potential state mandates of COVID-19 vaccinations could have a "detrimental impact on the delivery of health care, education, public...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Citizens learn the ropes of law enforcement

Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn launches Jefferson County's first Citizen's Academy. Aside from watching TV shows, James Patterson novels, and the occasional (hopefully rare) blue lights in the rear-view mirror, what do you know about what law enforcement officers do in your community?. Eighteen Jefferson County residents signed up to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Gresham seeking Lilac Run beneficiaries

All the proceeds from race fees to be donated to chosen Gresham-based nonprofit. The City of Gresham is taking applications from local nonprofits to determine the beneficiary of the fourth annual Gresham Lilac Run. The award is based on race sign up fees and no specific amount will be guaranteed....
GRESHAM, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Shannon
Portland Tribune

Hardesty attracts to reelection opponents

Vadim Mozyrsky and Rene Gonzalez have announced against the first-tern Portland commissioner.Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has attracted two opponents so far in next year's primary election. Both are criticizing the cuts to the Portland Police Bureau that Hardesty advocated last year. The first was Vadim Mozyrsky, a Social Security benefits judge, who announced on Sept. 8. "Too many have seen their family members and neighbors die because of senseless gun violence. Their resilience in the face of insurmountable loss is heartbreaking and we need to act. We have elected leaders who have let dysfunction, distraction and divisive narratives permeate the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Columbia County keeps fighting 'Second Amendment sanctuary'

Columbia County is filing a brief with the Oregoncourt of appeals after a circuit court judge dismissed case. Columbia County is appealing Circuit Court Judge Ted Grove's dismissal of the county government's request for judicial review of a voter-approved ballot measure. After county voters approved the second of two "Second Amendment Sanctuary" ballot measures aimed at preventing local enforcement of most firearms laws in 2020, the county filed a request for judicial validation, asking the Columbia County Circuit Court to review the ordinance to ensure it doesn't violate the federal or state constitution or other laws. In July, Grove dismissed...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland funds $32M for 206 affordable units for homeless

Home Forward breaks ground on 3000 S.E. Powell, a new affordable housing project that replaces the notorious Safari Club. Construction of a new inner eastside affordable housing project is finally taking off. It's been four years since city officials purchased the Safari Club, a sordid strip joint in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood, for future use as part of the $258.4 million Portland Housing Bond approved by voters in 2016. Last month, City Hall formally signed on the dotted line — injecting $33 million in bond funds into the project at 3000 S.E. Powell Blvd. and transferring the property to...
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Former superintendent sues WSD

Former Woodburn School District Superintendent Oscar Moreno Gilson filed a lawsuit on Sept. 20Former Woodburn School District Superintendent Oscar Moreno Gilson has formally filed a lawsuit against the district in Marion County circuit court. Moreno Gilson was hired by the district to serve from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023. The suit, which was filed Sept. 20, alleges that he was wrongfully dismissed by Woodburn School Board on April 19 following an investigation into accusations that he was creating a hostile work environment. The suit stated that Moreno Gilson "suffered lost wages and fringe benefits in an amount to...
MARION COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits
Portland Tribune

Around Estacada

Our weekly calendar of local activities, public meetings and other events around the Estacada area. Have an event you'd like to see in the newspaper? Send a description with any relevant information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 10 a.m. the Friday prior for inclusion in the next week's edition. Include any relevant photos.
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Mark Shull condemned for comparing COVID mandates, Holocaust

Community groups, Jewish Federation of Greater Portland decry Clackamas County commissioner's Facebook post. Clackamas County Commissioner Mark Shull is facing backlash after reposting a Facebook meme appearing to equate COVID-19 health and safety mandates to the subjugation faced by members of the Jewish faith during the Holocaust. Shull's actions come...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

EDITORIAL: It's past time for independent redistricting

We aren't impressed with a system in which lawmakers choose their own constituents. Like many Oregonians, we've taken great interest in the proposals for new legislative and congressional maps that have come out of Salem this month. And we think our reaction mirrors that of many Oregonians as well: We...
SALEM, OR
Portland Tribune

East County schools adopt new masking guidelines

Multnomah County Health Department advises indoor athletes to mask up during games, practice. Gresham-Barlow, Centennial and Reynolds school districts are following state and Multnomah County public health guidelines requiring its indoor athletes be masked during games and practice. In guidelines issued Sept. 7, Multnomah County's Health Department urged school districts...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ethics
Portland Tribune

Oregon senators demand climate action in federal budget plan

Wyden, Merkley among seven Democrats who say 'we know what we have to do' to move away from fossil fuels.Oregon's senators are among seven Western Democrats who say they are including steps to counter climate change in the federal budget resolution and other measures pending before Congress. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley spoke Wednesday, Sept. 22, during a conference call organized by Washington Sen. Patty Murray. "Climate change is here and now, not some distant worry for another day. None of us here wants our kids to have to live through droughts that get worse every year, or to only...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Madras soon to provide promising COVID treatment

Public Health teams up with St. Charles to provide monoclonal antibody treatments. A promising treatment proven to prevent severe COVID symptoms will soon be available in Madras. "It's a really groundbreaking process that's really simple," says Jefferson County Public Health Director Michael Baker. "It's a kickstart to your own immune...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy