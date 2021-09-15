CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks to sign undrafted free agent rookie LB Jon Rhattigan off the practice squad

By BOB CONDOTTA SEATTLE TIMES
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks are expected to sign rookie linebacker Jon Rhattigan to the 53-man roster, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times. Rhattigan, an undrafted free agent out of Army, played 16 snaps on special teams with one tackle on a punt return in the 28-16 regular-season opening win over the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 12, after being promoted from the practice squad for game day.

Source: Seahawks expected to sign West Point grad Jon Rhattigan for rest of this season

Jon Rhattigan has earned his way into a full-time Seahawks job and full-time deferment from the Army. A league source told The News Tribune on Tuesday the Seahawks are expected to sign the undrafted rookie linebacker from the practice squad to the active roster on a contract for the rest of the 2021 season. The move could become official on Wednesday, the first full preparation day for Seattle’s home opener Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
