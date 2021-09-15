Seahawks to sign undrafted free agent rookie LB Jon Rhattigan off the practice squad
The Seahawks are expected to sign rookie linebacker Jon Rhattigan to the 53-man roster, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times. Rhattigan, an undrafted free agent out of Army, played 16 snaps on special teams with one tackle on a punt return in the 28-16 regular-season opening win over the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 12, after being promoted from the practice squad for game day.www.union-bulletin.com
Comments / 1