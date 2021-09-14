CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rambling and FOMO

By Macie Newnam
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post will be more of a journal entry because I have no ideas and I have written so many papers in the past week that my brain is fried. If there is anything that I have learned lately, time management is so so important. It was always something I figured that I was good at, but lately that hasn't been the case. As a certified extroverted introvert, I love my alone time just as much as I enjoy being around others. In college, there are some days where I do not get my alone time and that has been a new adjustment. Whenever I make the effort to go to a coffee shop and study alone or go to the gym by myself, I feel as if I am missing out on making college memories with my friends. And it never used to be that way, I could care less if I missed a party or hangout if it meant that I was benefitting myself in the long run. Lately, that has been the main thought on my mind but other than that, things are great.

