Elections

Big turnout at polls will determine Newsom’s future

claremont-courier.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve seen the ads that are so different, it’s hard to tell whether they are talking about the same person. But Gavin Newsom is the focus and is on the hot seat, in an election with a total of 46 candidates. Even with all the candidates, this is an election on whether our current governor gets to finish his first term. A strong turnout tends to be good news for Democrats (see photo from Taylor Hall above), given the high number of people registered in the party. The GOP has been making noises for a recall, because the latest polling figures have Governor Newsom with a comfortable lead. We shall see whether the party accepts the results we all will hear about tonight. COURIER photo/Matt Weinberger.

