Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem man critically injured in shooting. Police believe robbery was the motive

By John Hinton
Winston-Salem Journal
 5 days ago

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Ferrell Court in eastern Winston-Salem, authorities said. Winston-Salem police responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Court at 3:25 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there, police said. Officers then found Charles Edward Anderson Jr., 27, of Ivy Glen Court, who was inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

