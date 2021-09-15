Winston-Salem man critically injured in shooting. Police believe robbery was the motive
A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Ferrell Court in eastern Winston-Salem, authorities said. Winston-Salem police responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Court at 3:25 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there, police said. Officers then found Charles Edward Anderson Jr., 27, of Ivy Glen Court, who was inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.journalnow.com
