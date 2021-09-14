CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dying Light 2 Delayed to February

By Jackson Wery
dreadxp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZombie-parkour title Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been pushed back to early next year, according to developer and publisher Techland. Though currently complete, Dying Light 2 delayed its release in order to “polish and optimize” the game, according to a message from CEO Pawel Marchewka. The game will now come out on February 4 instead of its previous release date in early December. While Dying Light 2 delayed its launch, It will still come to the PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

www.dreadxp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Dying Light 2 delayed again, will release in 2022’s busiest month

Following the announcement of a December release date after an indefinite delay, Dying Light 2 has been pushed back once again. The zombie-parkour mashup from developer Techland is now set to release on February 4, 2022, placing it at the start of a month already packed with major releases. In...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Dying Light 2 First “Urban Legends” Audio Story Premieres Today

Dying Light has a rich collection of stories from various people and Dying Light 2 is seeking to expand on that with more individual stories. Techland is giving players a taste of this with bonfire scary stories. With the first Urban Legend story called "Rosemary". This narrative will provide a...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Some of Dying Light 2’s tools will be locked behind player choices

Dying Light 2: Stay Human places a huge emphasis on movement, but depending on the choices they make, players may end up with different ways to get around the game’s massive city. In an exclusive video interview, Dying Light 2‘s lead producer, Eugen Harton, reveals to Digital Trends that some of the game’s key tools will be locked behind quests and NPCs rather than skills.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Techland Announces Another Dying Light 2 Delay

Techland has announced a Dying Light 2 delay. The game, which was originally scheduled to launch later this year, has been pushed back to early 2022, with the developer citing a desire to meet player expectations and playtest the game more before release. What's the reason for this Dying Light...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light 2#Xbox One#Polish#The Following Dlc
cramgaming.com

Dying Light 2 release date slips

Techland today announced that its eagerly anticipated Dying Light 2 Stay Human release date has changed and will now release on Feb 4th, 2022. You can read the full statement from Pawel Marchewka, CEO of Techland below.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

The cheapest way to pre-order Dying Light 2 in Australia

Nearly seven years after the release of its predecessor, Dying Light 2 will finally launch for PC on December 7, 2021. That's after a number of delays and what has reportedly been a rocky development period, so it might be the kind of game you'll want to buy after the reviews have dropped. But if you're eager to bite the proverbial bullet early, it's possible to pre-order Dying Light 2 right now.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Dying Light 2's Second Audio Story Antigone Now available

On top of the episodic series showing off Dying Light 2, Techland has a series of Urban Legends to tell in another series. The first one focused on a young girl who disappeared called Rosemary and this one is called Antigone. Unlike Rosemary, this narrative is much deeper and explains...
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Dying Light 2' Devs Delay Game Release For Quality Assurance

Unfortunately for zombie fans, Techland’s “Dying Light 2” has been delayed to next year to give the developers more time to polish the game before its debut. The game was originally slated for a Dec. 7 release, but according to Kotaku, Techland moved the release date to Feb. 4, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
femalefirst.co.uk

Techland releases update on release date for Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Techland has an important update for their fans. Techland, the developers behind the upcoming game Dying Light 2: Stay Human, have announced that the release date for the title will be pushed back from 2021, to 2022. Founded in 1991 in Poland, Techland is a renowned independent game developer and...
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is delayed and new date confirmed in early 2022

There were barely three months left for the arrival of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, but the wait will be somewhat longer, because the title will not be ready on the scheduled date. This was announced by Techland in a statement published on Twitter, where they have confirmed that they will not finally edit the game on December 7. The developer has reported that the video game will miss the Christmas campaign and will finally be marketed the next February 4, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Delayed Until Next Year

Dying light 2: Stay Human has been delayed again, with a new release date set for February 2022. The anticipated sequel to Techland's zombie apocalypse RPG, Dying Light, will now launch on Feb. 4, 2022 instead of Dec. 7, 2021. This is the latest game to be pushed back to next year, with teams citing the need for extra time in order to ensure the game releases in its best condition. 2021 has been a tough year for developers, with the extra problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to make life in general even more difficult. It's no surprise that many games in development will benefit from some extra polishing time.
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

Chasing Static Releases Mid-October

With October drawing near, it’s an exciting time at Dread XP. Many horror games plan their releases around the 31-day month, and Chasing Static is no exception. Chasing Static releases October 14, falling square in the middle of the month with its sound-based, psychological horror gameplay. The adventure in North Wales comes to Steam first, with Chasing Static releases for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S coming early 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

Age of Darkness: Final Stand Getting Published by Team17

Fog enshrouds the world of Age of Darkness: Final Stand. Nightmares prey on the unwary and the unprepared, and daylight only offers enough respite to keep the fires burning at night. During the day, you’ll collect resources, patch up and reinforce your defenses, and acquire new brave souls to fight back against the darkness. At night, the Nightmares arrive to ravage your little slice of home, slinking along a procedurally-generated map to reinforce “The Veil” while leaving darkness and desolation behind.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

New Dying Light 2 dev video focuses on the game’s weapons

Techland has released a new developer video for Dying Light 2. In this video, producer Szymon Strauss answers several burning fan questions, like how Techland’s approach to weapon design has changed since the first Dying Light. Strauss also reveals whether weapons will wear out or break in the heat of...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Get a Feel For Dying Light 2’s Weapons in Latest Dev Diary

Dying Light 2 might have recently been delayed once again, but developer Techland isn’t postponing its Dying 2 Know series of developer diaries, which take a deep dive into systems, mechanics, and story beats of the upcoming game. In its most recent episode, we get a more detailed understanding of the type of weapons we can expect to use across the sandbox.
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

Gamedec Review – No Truce With the Gamers

Ever since Disco Elysium came out, it seems many people have been hungry for story-heavy, combat-light, RPG experiences. They want to be told a good story. The latest newcomer to this ring is Gamedec. Based on a Polish book series, you’ll be diving into virtual worlds to solve virtual crimes. Is that a little too virtual, or does Gamedec manage to capture the good feelings?
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Dying Light 2 new trailer showcases weapons and weapon customization

As we all pretty much know, Dying Light was a sort of spiritual successor to Dead Island, and one of the most iconic mechanics from those games was creating your own weapons. Fast forward 20 years and weapon crafting is more critical than ever in the sequel, as players will need to create all sorts of weapons from scratch in the modern Dark Ages.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy