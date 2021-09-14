Dying Light 2 Delayed to February
Zombie-parkour title Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been pushed back to early next year, according to developer and publisher Techland. Though currently complete, Dying Light 2 delayed its release in order to “polish and optimize” the game, according to a message from CEO Pawel Marchewka. The game will now come out on February 4 instead of its previous release date in early December. While Dying Light 2 delayed its launch, It will still come to the PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.www.dreadxp.com
