Dying Light 2 Delayed to February

Dying light 2: Stay Human has been delayed again, with a new release date set for February 2022. The anticipated sequel to Techland's zombie apocalypse RPG, Dying Light, will now launch on Feb. 4, 2022 instead of Dec. 7, 2021. This is the latest game to be pushed back to next year, with teams citing the need for extra time in order to ensure the game releases in its best condition. 2021 has been a tough year for developers, with the extra problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to make life in general even more difficult. It's no surprise that many games in development will benefit from some extra polishing time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO