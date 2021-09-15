UMich Class of 2025: By the numbers and their hopes for college

Architects and builders shape stone, metal, and wood around air. Put more simply, they shape space -- the air we too often deem as “empty.” We are amazed at musicians that have the ability to surround silence with glissandos, “runs,” hot beats or rhymes, and arpeggios played as 32nd notes. Without the silence, the empty, these feats would be deemed by most here in the Western hemisphere as just “noise” -- not music. Great writers and orators understand the power of punctuation -- utilizing the absence of words (space) to create energy and passion via the syntax. In the short time I will speak with you today, I hope that you will have a deeper appreciation for the silence: understanding that pauses indeed can be pregnant and that “the empty” ripples with cosmic, divine energy.

