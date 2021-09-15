Episode 1 of UNINTERRUPTED’s More Than An Athlete Now Available to Stream on ESPN+

ESPN announced today that Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, will work with ESPN throughout the entire NFL season to curate music for select Monday Night Football games. ESPN has collaborated with Drake to choose music that encapsulates both the energy and mood of select Monday Night Games on ESPN. The music will be a combination of Drake’s most recent releases, potentially some classics, as well as new music from other artists he identifies; all of which will run in Monday Night Football promotional spots, live telecasts and pre-game shows for ten games this season, starting this week.

