Episode 1 of UNINTERRUPTED’s More Than An Athlete Now Available to Stream on ESPN+
Season two the ESPN+ series UNINTERRUPTED’s More Than An Athlete focuses on Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. The four-part season will deep dive into Strahan’s journey, beginning with his childhood in Germany and following him through his football career and evolution into a media personality and entrepreneur, highlighting his successes and failures along the way. The first episode of the season is now available to stream on ESPN+, with new episodes posting weekly through September 30.respect-mag.com
