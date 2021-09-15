CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Episode 1 of UNINTERRUPTED’s More Than An Athlete Now Available to Stream on ESPN+

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason two the ESPN+ series UNINTERRUPTED’s More Than An Athlete focuses on Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. The four-part season will deep dive into Strahan’s journey, beginning with his childhood in Germany and following him through his football career and evolution into a media personality and entrepreneur, highlighting his successes and failures along the way. The first episode of the season is now available to stream on ESPN+, with new episodes posting weekly through September 30.

respect-mag.com

Comments / 0

respect-mag.com

ESPN Announces Monday Night Football Music Collaboration with Award-Winning Artist Drake

ESPN announced today that Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, will work with ESPN throughout the entire NFL season to curate music for select Monday Night Football games. ESPN has collaborated with Drake to choose music that encapsulates both the energy and mood of select Monday Night Games on ESPN. The music will be a combination of Drake’s most recent releases, potentially some classics, as well as new music from other artists he identifies; all of which will run in Monday Night Football promotional spots, live telecasts and pre-game shows for ten games this season, starting this week.
NFL
