Comedian cancels shows after venues require vaccination proof, says they're "segregating"

Eric Clapton recently played at a venue that required covid vaccination, despite previously saying that he would not play at such venues. The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans is one of the many venues across the country that is requiring vaccination for entry, and the venue, per Rolling Stone, not only required at least one vaccine dose to attend, but also required masks to be worn during the full set, from “Cocaine” all the way up to “I Shot the Sheriff.” Clapton, who is vaccinated against the coronavirus but experienced “disastrous” side effects from the AstraZeneca jab, previously said in July that he was against the idea of solely performing to attendees that were vaccinated against Covid-19.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO