Global Pop Star Doja Cat Stars in New Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop Ad
Pepsi is unveiling the latest addition to its product portfolio: Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop. The brand’s newest offering is a modern take on classic soda shop flavors made with real sugar, available in Cream Soda and Black Cherry for a limited time only at retail starting on September 20. To introduce the new limited-edition product, Pepsi enlisted one of today’s hottest stars in music, Doja Cat, to put a modern spin on one of the most recognizable songs of the soda shop era, “You’re the One That I Want.”respect-mag.com
