Global Pop Star Doja Cat Stars in New Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop Ad

By Ayana Rashed
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePepsi is unveiling the latest addition to its product portfolio: Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop. The brand’s newest offering is a modern take on classic soda shop flavors made with real sugar, available in Cream Soda and Black Cherry for a limited time only at retail starting on September 20. To introduce the new limited-edition product, Pepsi enlisted one of today’s hottest stars in music, Doja Cat, to put a modern spin on one of the most recognizable songs of the soda shop era, “You’re the One That I Want.”

Doja Cat Responds To Nicki Minaj Not Wanting "Get Into It" Collab, Talks Pepsi Commercial

When Nicki Minaj hopped on the remix to Doja Cat's viral megahit "Say So," it helped catapult the single into new heights. However, when it came to joining Doja on the Popstar's "Get Into It (Yuh)" from Planet Her, Minaj wasn't on board. "It's not that I'm too busy at all, it's just that there were, like, middle people involved in that situation so I had told her, if it was like how me and BIA were direct and we talked to each other directly, but I didn't love that song ['Get Into It'] because I didn't think I could bring anything to it," said Nicki.
Pepsi's 2 New Soda Shop Flavors Will Get You Nostalgic

On Friday, September 10, Pepsi announced the launch of two new flavors guaranteed to give you all kinds of nostalgic feels. Reminiscent of classic soda shop flavors, Pepsi created a "soda shop cream soda" and "soda shop black cherry." Starting September 20, customers will be able to purchase both Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop flavors nationwide in 20-oz bottles and 12-oz cans.
Pepsi Unveils Retro-Flavored 'Soda Shop' Colas

The conveniences of modern living afford us a seemingly endless variety of prepackaged and ready-to-drink sodas, seltzers, and soft drinks. Drinking a freshly mixed flavored cola while sitting at the counter of a soda shop just slaps differently. Sure, there’s the nostalgia factor and ambiance, but you'll find a sweet, complex flavor combination that one wouldn’t ordinarily find or keep at home. Plus, they sweetened the sodas of yesterday with pure sugar instead of a cocktail of processed and artificial sweeteners that distract from the nuance found in colas.
Pepsi reimagines 'Grease' with Doja Cat to debut vintage soda shop flavors

Pepsi is set to launch an advertising campaign that reimagines the hit musical "Grease" with the help of rising musician Doja Cat. The effort, developed with agency VaynerMedia, promotes two limited-edition flavors hitting retail shelves on Sept. 20 that build on a spate of recent flavor experiments and conjure associations with soda shops of the '50s and '60s.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Remakes ‘Grease’ Hit “You’re the One that I Want” for Pepsi Spot Debuting During MTV VMAs

Rydell High School has come back to life with pop superstar Doja Cat playing both a smooth-singing Pink Lady and a moto-jacket-wearing vixen thanks to Pepsi-Cola as the beverage brand launches Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop. The new spot plays like a classic music video and finds Doja singing the Grease classic “You’re the One that I Want” as a freshly-made reimagination while dancing her way through the Rydell campus and into a soda shop. The campaign serves to launch Pepsi’s Cream Soda and Black Cherry and is timed to celebrate the milestone 50th anniversary of the musical. (The musical version debuted in...
Doja Cat Pepsi Commercial

Doja Cat channels the classic Grease in the commercial for Pepsi’s latest ad campaign. From the school grounds to the local diner, the rap-pop star covers Olivia Newton-John’s “You’re The One I Want” while recreating scenes from the classic ’70’s musical film. The new ad introduces the soda brand’s new flavors Cream Soda and Black Cherry. That’s what I like.
Pepsi remixes 'Grease' classic for fun new ad with Doja Cat

Fifty years after the stage musical launched and 44 years after “Grease” made it to the big screen, Pepsi has teamed up with Doja Cat to send a new generation back to Rydell High. On Friday, the company dropped an online ad for its limited-edition, retro-themed Soda Shop line that...
Doja Cat stars in 'Grease'-inspired Pepsi ad

Doja Cat is putting her own spin on Grease for a new Pepsi ad. In the promo for Pepsi's new Soda Shop flavors, the singer takes on the role of Sandy and sings an updated version of "You're the One That I Want." But it's not Danny Zuko she's after -- it's his Pepsi.
New Pepsi 'Grease' ad is not the one that we want

Pepsi's jumped on a retro tip with its latest campaign, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Grease featuring US rapper and songwriter Doja Cat for a "modern take on a classic". The only problem being that a lot of younger customers seem to be unsure what that classic was. The drink...
Doja Cat Talks Remixing 'Grease,' Channeling 'Bad Sandy' in New Pepsi Commercial

You better shape up if you want to impress Doja Cat, cause her heart is set on a new Pepsi soda. The singer and rapper was announced as the newest Pepsi ambassador Friday, with a new campaign celebrating the launch of the Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop, a modern take on classic soda shop flavors (think Cream Soda and Black Cherry).
Doja Cat Set to Launch 'Green' NFT Collection Called 'Planet Doja'

Known for her odd but catchy lyrics, Doja Cat is stepping into the NFT game by launching her very own NFT collection called "Planet Doja." Surrounding herself with glitter, fame, and beats while the artist claims to "...not know much about NFTs," Doja Cat's NFT collection is environmentally friendly and economically viable. Doja Cat's NFTs will launch on the OneOf platform known for green NFTs. Here's what makes them green.
Here's Who Played The Hottie In Doja Cat's Grease-Inspired Pepsi Ad

Not only did Doja Cat host and perform at the 2021 VMAs on MTV, she also stole the show during commercial breaks. During the live awards show, Pepsi premiered its newest ad with some help from the buzzy rapper and a fun reference to Grease. While Doja totally slayed the commercial performance, her co-star also turned a lot of heads. For anyone wondering who played Danny Zuko in Doja Cat’s Grease Pepsi ad, here’s what you should know about Noah Steinbuch.
