Kelly Oubre Jr. Becomes the Creative Force for the First Installment of Converse’s “Chase the Drip” Pack

Following a successful release in June, AFROPUNK and adidas have once again collaborated on an inspired release of the TRIPLE PLATFORUM. The new TRIPLE PLATFORUM takes its inspiration from AFROPUNK’s iconic black & white silhouette that has become synonymous with the brand’s non-conformist spirit. The new sneaker is the second release in the collaboration between AFROPUNK and adidas, under the campaign of “Live the F@%k Out Loud’. Revolutionizing the sport of basketball on the court in the decades since its inception, the TRIPLE PLATFORUM has evolved from the forum to become a style icon, and the silhouette represents an open invitation for self-expression.

4 DAYS AGO