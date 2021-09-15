Kelly Oubre Jr. Becomes the Creative Force for the First Installment of Converse’s “Chase the Drip” Pack
In 2018, Converse welcomed Kelly Oubre Jr. to its basketball roster in support of its return to the hardwood. The multi-talented forward – known for his energy between the baselines and unique style off the court – returns to debut the first drop in Converse’s upcoming “Chase The Drip” collection, available at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and on Converse.com. The NBA fashion icon was given creative authority to help guide the direction of each design. In the process he channeled his rebellious approach, which served as inspiration for the design language found on the collection’s SkidGrip Hi and UNT1TL3D silhouettes.respect-mag.com
