Inexpensive power shut off tip

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Green will celebrate National Drive Electric Week Sept. 26 with a showcase for the seventh consecutive year of electric vehicles Sunday at City Dock. More than 50 electric vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, bikes, and even boats will be featured in the event, designed to highlight the vehicles’ benefits, including helping the climate, clean air and cost savings, according to a city press release. Many owners of the vehicles will be at the event to answer questions and present seminars, including; installation of home chargers, including in apartment and condo situations; how electric vehicle charging affects your electric bill; “driving on sunshine;” government financial incentives; and how driving electric can help mitigate the effects of climate change. The 11th annual National Drive Electric Week runs until Oct. 3 and is presented by national organizers Plug In America, the Electric Auto Association, the Sierra Club, and EVHybridNoire.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO