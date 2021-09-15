CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Inexpensive power shut off tip

By Susanna Kraus
Napa Valley Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA simple and inexpensive way to prepare for power shut offs if one does not have an emergency power generator or solar panels and a backup battery are solar yard lights and rechargeable solar batteries. They have been available for over 20 years. The cost is surprisingly inexpensive and brightness of solar lights has improved with LED technology.

