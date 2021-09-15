Prep Golf: Walls earns medalist honors as Westside and Shady tie

Westside's Tanner Walls tees off at the Grandview Country Club during a match on Sept. 2. (Heather Belcher/Lootpress)

Westside’s Tanner Walls shot a 36, earning medalist honors as the last two Class AA champions, Westside and Shady Spring, tied Tuesday evening at Twin Falls.

Walls paced the Renegades while Shady’s Tanner Vest shot a 39 to lead his squad. The two teams tied with scores of 133.

Rounding out the match were Liberty and (182) and Greater Beckley (199). Landon Hall led the Raiders with a 51 while Landon Rose led the Crusaders with a 57.

Westside 133

Tanner Walls 36, Kerri-Anne Cook 45, Ryan Anderson 52, Ethan Justice 52, Kameron Sanders 63, Brady Lester 59, Kody Blackburn 58, Jacob Haynes 60

Shady Spring 133

Tanner Vest 39, Zach Smith 46, Michael Canterbury 52, Hayden Wood 48, Shawn Cutlip 56

Liberty 182

Landon Hall 51, Carson Turner 68, Mason Howerton 68, Aggie Asbury 63, Maddie Lucas 72, Samantha Lucas 72

Greater Beckley 199

Landon Rose 57, John Rose 70, Carter Wilkerson 72