cumgirl8 | Announces New EP RIPcumgirl8 with 'I Wanna Be'
Cumgirl8 is the brainchild of bassist Lida Fox, guitarist Veronika Vilim, and drummer Chase. Since its beginning, the adventurist-punk trio has been transposing their innate sense of movement into their musical expression, while keeping with the theme of “internet-as-metaphor,” of course. Vilim explains, “cumgirl8 is a universe through the computer. It’s a happy place that takes you away from reality, and brings you to one that is colorful, accepting, and beautiful!”flaunt.com
