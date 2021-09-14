CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
cumgirl8 | Announces New EP RIPcumgirl8 with 'I Wanna Be'

By Bree Castillo
flaunt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCumgirl8 is the brainchild of bassist Lida Fox, guitarist Veronika Vilim, and drummer Chase. Since its beginning, the adventurist-punk trio has been transposing their innate sense of movement into their musical expression, while keeping with the theme of “internet-as-metaphor,” of course. Vilim explains, “cumgirl8 is a universe through the computer. It’s a happy place that takes you away from reality, and brings you to one that is colorful, accepting, and beautiful!”

flaunt.com

