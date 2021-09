It’s been a crazy week for Brendan Morais. Going on Bachelor in Paradise has proved to be a bad thing for Brendan Morais. Cameras caught him and Pieper James talking about how many followers they had on Instagram. They also basically admitted to a preshow relationship. The fallout has been harsh for both of them. Fans and alums have spoken out against Brendan and Pieper. Brendan has lost thousands of followers in a matter of 48 hours. Now, Brendan has issued a statement.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO