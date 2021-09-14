Xiaomi Smart Glasses video teaser is now online and may appear tomorrow

Feel more connected to your surroundings while capturing special moments with the Facebook x Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. Created to keep you more present, these glasses boast a dual 5 MP camera to capture content without a phone. Plus, you’ll receive high-resolution photos at 2,592 x 1,944 pixels along with quality videos at 1,184 x 1,184 pixels at 30 frames per second. The Facebook x Ray-Ban Stories glasses work impressively: the camera automatically adjusts to any light around you to only capture high-quality footage. Moreover, these smart glasses also play music and phone calls for only your ears. With discrete, open-ear speakers, you can seamlessly switch between listening to music and answering a call. In fact, these glasses include 3 microphones to capture sound in all directions. Finally, with hands-free technology, you can start recording or take a picture just by saying, “Hey Facebook”.
