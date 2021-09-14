CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Thurston shares the time that Blake Moynes met Tommy — and whether he earned the feline’s approval

By Sarah Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Thurston’s two favorite companions; her fiancé, Blake Moynes, and pet cat, Tommy, recently met and Katie shared the adorable moment with followers. Katie and Blake are both animal lovers so it’s no surprise that Blake was drawn to Tommy. The real test was whether Tommy would approve of Blake and, from their first introduction, it seems Blake may have succeeded in gaining Tommy’s approval.

