Texas politicians have no heart

Conception begins two weeks prior to the last day of a women’s menstrual period. The start of pregnancy begins on that last day of her period, more commonly referred to as gestational age. On average, fertilization occurs about two weeks after a woman's last menstrual cycle. Three weeks after conception, clumps of cells group together into a ball distinguishing what is called an embryo. What is coined as a “fetal heartbeat” really is the sound of electrical activity stemming from the embryo’s nerves heard by ultrasound machines. It isn’t until eight weeks into the pregnancy that doctors categorize it as a fetus.