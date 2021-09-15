CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas politicians have no heart

By Kaelin Connor
Battalion Texas AM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConception begins two weeks prior to the last day of a women’s menstrual period. The start of pregnancy begins on that last day of her period, more commonly referred to as gestational age. On average, fertilization occurs about two weeks after a woman's last menstrual cycle. Three weeks after conception, clumps of cells group together into a ball distinguishing what is called an embryo. What is coined as a “fetal heartbeat” really is the sound of electrical activity stemming from the embryo’s nerves heard by ultrasound machines. It isn’t until eight weeks into the pregnancy that doctors categorize it as a fetus.

POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas' New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
Texas State
Texas Government
Texas Health
Denton Record-Chronicle

Supreme Cowards have allowed a Texas dystopia

The three Trump-appointed justices to the Supreme Court — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — have shown themselves to be the Supreme Cowards. Roe v. Wade has been the foremost social issue gripping the country for the past 50 years, an issue that demanded the justices stand up to their responsibilities to equal the gravitas the court brought to the original decision. They could have scheduled and heard proponents from both sides of the issue, questioned the foremost legal scholars, plummeted the depth a feeling from across the nation and debated among themselves with well-reasoned arguments for their decision.
Greg Abbott
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Deep in the heart of Texas is oppression of women

Regarding the editorial "Congress can protect abortion rights or keep the filibuster. It can't do both." (Sept. 5): The 1941 song "Deep in the Heart of Texas" remains an anthem in that state to this day, celebrating the expansiveness, freedom and fierce independence the state has always been known for. Sadly though, the stunning six-week abortion ban that went into effect this week is reflective of anything but.
Houston Chronicle

Politicians swiftly react to Gov. Abbott's signing of controversial Texas election bill

After Gov. Greg Abbott signed an election reform bill into law on Tuesday, social media reactions were as divided as they were during the 2021 Texas legislative session. Senate Bill 1, which will ban 24-hour voting, eliminate drive-thru precincts and give partisan poll-watchers more power to observe election activities, was also the genesis of a walkout orchestrated by Texas House Democrats in July. Many Republican legislators view the passage of the law as a win for election integrity.
Shorthorn

Editorial: The Texas Heartbeat Act is a harmful step backward for people's reproductive rights

A law banning abortions as early as six weeks took effect this week, with the U.S. Supreme Court upholding the new law. The decision will affect around 85% of abortions already scheduled because most people do not know if they are pregnant until after six weeks, according to data cited by reproductive rights advocates in the Supreme Court emergency request. The Supreme Court did not act until almost a day after the law took effect.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

If we fail to act on women's reproductive rights, Pa. will become the next Texas | Opinion

By Liz Hanbidge Pennsylvania is more like Texas than you think. Recently I began receiving more frequent calls about women’s reproductive rights. Such calls are not uncommon for me, but usually they relate to Pennsylvania, the commonwealth in which I serve as an elected representative. Lately, though, people mostly wanted to talk about Texas. I have […] The post If we fail to act on women’s reproductive rights, Pa. will become the next Texas | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
freestonecountytimesonline.com

'Heart Beat' Law Adds to Texas' Respect for Mothers and Families

Texas’ new “heartbeat” law adds to a growing network of support for pregnant mothers and their families, the bishops of Texas said in a statement released Sept. 3. The full statement follows. “This week in Texas a law protecting the unborn from abortion, once a heartbeat is detected, went into...
Pregnancy
foxsanantonio.com

Homeschool inquiries have tripled across Texas

Keller ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard shows nearly a thousand active cases. "So, you can understand our anxiety right now, how much we are concerned,” said Priyanka Patel, a Keller ISD parent. Though the number is self-reported, this leaves parents fearing the data could be inaccurate with numbers even higher. "So, it's...
The Atlantic

Texas Democrats Have an Opportunity

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has leaned into the culture war, signing laws effectively banning abortion and critical race theory, loosening gun restrictions, and approving an almost certainly unconstitutional law barring social-media companies from moderating content. He has thwarted coronavirus restrictions in a state that has seen hospitals become overwhelmed with patients and more than 6,000 deaths from the pandemic in the past month, sought to fund more border barriers, and approved new voting restrictions targeted at Democratic constituencies following the 2020 election.
