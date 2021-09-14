CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

North Carolina Central University Students Awarded Internships with Stellantis and the Black Automotive Media Group

By Staff reports
Messenger
 6 days ago

Durham, NC – A unique opportunity has been created for HBCU students interested in covering or working in the automobile industry from a media, marketing, and business perspective. Dubbed The Driving Force (TDF), founding members of the Black Automotive Media Group(BAMG) recruited 15 scholars to participate in the 10-week, virtual, field internship, which incorporates mentoring sessions, writing classes, video and photography production, and media courses.

www.the-messenger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Education
The Hill

Pfizer results offer hope amid worsening pandemic for children

Pfizer’s test results that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective among children ages 5 to 11 provides a glimmer of hope to parents desperate to get their younger children protected against the virus. The vaccine manufacturer’s announcement, which didn’t include specific data from the trial, comes as COVID-19 has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Internships#Dubbed The Driving Force#Nccu School Of Business#Tdf#African American#The School Of Business#Digital Media Associates#Turtle Wax#Bose#Jbl#Michelin#Jaguar#Lincoln University#Cnn#Nbc#The Black Family Channel#Hbcus

Comments / 0

Community Policy