Thomas Hatch will get the ball for the Toronto Blue Jays in their second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles. Hatch has only made one major-league start this season since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list (right elbow inflammation) on July 6. He gave up three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox on July 26.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO