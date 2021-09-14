CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian cancels shows after venues require vaccination proof, says they're "segregating"

By Zachary Rogers, WKRC
foxsanantonio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (WKRC) - Comedian Jim Breuer has announced that he will be cancelling a couple of performances at venues that would require his audience to be vaccinated. “I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money but I’m not going to be enslaved by the system or by money and nor should anyone that wants to laugh or be entertained,” he said. ” I don’t care if you’re vaccinated. It’s a choice and if you have anything else to say, I honestly don’t care.”

