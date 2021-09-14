CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

 6 days ago
Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."

Comments

G Marshall
5d ago

What these evil entities have done is already destroyed many states and cities now their branching out seeking states and cities that have not been touched by their evil ways. Transforming Idaho. Just look around Idaho at all the transplants who have left dysfunctional/corrupt states and have moved here. Idaho is slowing becoming unrecognizable to the once peaceful, beautiful, caring, open lands it once was. Just look at Boise increasing crime rate. Truth of the matter is these out sliders DO NOT share the same values and culture as Idahonons. What once was is no longer.

Reply
9
Vonny Pokorney
5d ago

no our State has gotten to full already and family's here are unable to purchase a home in their own State to take care of the family and to many homeless due to economy after so many people are moving here, you out of State people have ruined our Home State please stop leave our beautiful State alone

Reply
4
Ron Jenkins
5d ago

The economy is going to crash soon, so there goes his dream and he's not welcome either, not real Idahoans!

Reply
6
