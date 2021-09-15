CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Dollar Touches Session Lows on China Data Miss. Will AUD/USD Fall More?

By Daniel McCarthy
DailyFx
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese Retail Sales, Industrial Production, AUD/USD – Talking Points. The Australian Dollar was hit immediately after weak Chinese data. Both retail sales and industrial production disappointed expectations. Outlook for China dependent on growth amid Delta. AUD/USD lower?. AUD/USD moved lower as Chinese year-on-year retail sales came in at 2.5% versus...

CNBC

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
ECONOMY
DailyFx

Bitcoin (BTC) Slumps Through Support, Alt-Coins Crumble, Heavy Losses Seen

Bitcoin looks to be making a familiar chart pattern. Alt-coins turning negative on the week. A rough start to the week with the cryptocurrency market a sea of red with losses on either side of -10% a common sight. After a few days of sideways trading action, today’s sell-off has been prompted by a sharp risk-off turn across many financial markets, sparked by debt solvency concerns in the Chinese property market. The alt-coin space is under the most pressure after weeks of outperforming both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Soars, CAD Slammed, China Risks Dictating Price Action

Sentiment in China deteriorated even further overnight amid the rising risks regarding Chinese property developer, Evergrande, which saw its shares fall another 10%. As such, while the Federal Reserve decision will garner market attention, risk appetite looks set to be dictated by China and thus, this is where traders focus should lie. On Thursday, two interest payments valued at $83.5mln and $36mln will be due, marking a test of the property developers ability to continue making interest payments. That said, headlines regarding Evergrande will be closely watched and likely will see increased market sensitivity to developments.
MARKETS
AFP

Global stocks sink on Evergrande contagion fears

World stocks sank Monday as trading floors were gripped by contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande, with investors also on red alert over spiking wholesale gas costs. - Energy crisis - Anxiety is also running high over spiking wholesale gas costs, fuelling global inflationary pressures and sparking concern from the world's biggest central banks.
STOCKS
DailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes China Credit Risk After PSI Miss

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Services PSI, PSI, China, credit markets – Talking Points. New Zealand’s PSI shows second monthly slowdown as lockdowns weigh. Systemic risks out of Chinese real estate market weighs on sentiment. NZD/USD takes aim at 50-day SMA after Bull Flag pattern fails to lift price. Monday’s Asia-Pacific...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD hits three-week low as risk sentiment sours

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar hit a fresh three-week low on Friday, down 0.36% to open this morning at 0.7262. It wasn't a one-way decline throughout intra-day trade however with some promising price action seeing the Aussie hit 0.7321 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, it wasn't to last as the Americans bid up the greenback late on Friday which saw the Aussie tumble.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD renews three-week low near 0.7250 amid risk-off mood

AUD/USD takes offers to refresh multi-day low, prints three-day downtrend. Market sentiment worsens amid coronavirus fears, pre-Fed anxiety and Evergrande woes. Light calendar, off in China, Japan restrict moves but bears stay hopeful amid tapering tantrums. AUD/USD takes offers around 0.7250, down 0.44% intraday while declining to the lowest levels...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF

EUR/USD – Slightly Bearish. The US Dollar mounted a comeback this past week, extending gains against the Euro. This followed EUR/USD establishing a Shooting Star at the end of August after rejecting the 1.1909 – 1.1887 resistance zone. After then taking out the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1806, the pair is setting itself up to retest the key 1.1704 – 1.1664 support zone.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Falling Wedge Signals Bullish Breakout

Set a sell-stop at 0.7240 and a take-profit at 0.7100. Add a stop-loss at 0.7350. Set a buy-stop at 0.7300 and a take-profit at 0.7400. Add a stop-loss at 0.7250. The AUD/USD pair declined sharply as investors continued watching the falling iron ore prices. The pair declined to 0.7270, which was the lowest level since August 27.
RETAIL
investing.com

Gold Down to More Than Five-Week Low as Dollar Strengthens

Investing.com – Gold was down on Monday morning in Asia, hitting a more than five-week low. Meanwhile, the dollar strengthened and investors await the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision. Gold futures were down 0.31% to $1,746.05 by 12:14 PM ET (4:14 AM GMT), after hitting $1,741.8, their lowest level...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Is USD/MXN Set to Rebound? USD/KRW, USD/THB Nearing Key Chart Levels

USD/MXN, USD/KRW, USD/BRL, USD/THB Technical Analysis – Talking Points:. USD/MXN on the verge of a rebound? Consolidation may spring pair into action. USD/BRL frustratingly range-bound since March 2020 spike - when will it end?. USD/KRW, USD/THB both approaching key inflection points - volatility ahead?. USD/MXN ANALYSIS. USD/MXN has been trading...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY slides to fresh session lows, around 109.75-70 area amid risk-off

USD/JPY witnessed some selling on Monday and snapped two days of the winning streak. The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some pressure on the pair. Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and might help limit the downside. The USD/JPY pair extended its steady...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY

