UFC Vegas 37 predictions: ‘Smith vs Spann’ late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview
Two Light Heavyweights with a long-standing disdain for going to the judges scorecards collide this Saturday (Sept. 18, 2021) when Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann headline UFC Vegas 37, which will take place inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will also see fierce puncher Ion Cutelaba meet top wrestler Devin Clark and top Lightweight prospect Arman Tsarukyan take on the resurgent Christos Giagos.www.mmamania.com
