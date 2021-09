The Giants’ magic number to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2016 is officially in single digits. Following their three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies earlier this week, the Giants’ magic number to earn a postseason berth is now down to eight. They own a 2½-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West, and their magic number to clinch their first division title in nine years is now 20 with 22 games to go.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO