Butts County, GA

Biden, Kemp at odds over new federal COVID-19 mandates

By Larry Stanford larry.stanford@rockdalecitizen.com
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden issued a new series of COVID-19 mandates on Sept. 9, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is among several governors who are not only protesting the mandates, but considering suing the federal government over them. “I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

Comments / 1

