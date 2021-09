THE CHATHAMS - The township and borough saw an increase in COVID-19 cases in the month of August as the Delta variant continues to linger. As of Thursday, Aug. 5, 37 new cases of the virus have been reported in the borough - up from only 10 reported in all of July - while 25 new cases have been reported among residents in the township since Thursday, Aug. 26.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO