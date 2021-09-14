CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch: The Depot 180 — September 14 — Episode 156

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWere you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pittsburgh Steelers News#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Buffalo Bills
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Tua Not Being A Captain

Just over 24 hours ago, the Miami Dolphins announced their team captains for the 2021 season. While it was a great way to celebrate the leadership of a few players, fans noticed one specific absence. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not voted as a captain by his fellow players. Social...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Major Program Might Be Fading

The recruitment of five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning continues to heat up. Manning, the son of Cooper and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. He’s already received scholarship offers from several major programs. The Isidore Newman prospect has scheduled visits to...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo’s Coaching Prediction

CBS analyst Tony Romo made a somewhat bold prediction for the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, in a hectic game on Sunday afternoon. Dallas topped Los Angeles when Greg Zuerlein drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy