NOTEBOOK: Rocking Memorial Stadium; Wrestling for Toughness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Memorial Stadium will rock on Saturday. As for everything else, well, let the anticipation begin. IU (1-1) hosts No. 8 Cincinnati (2-0) with a sellout already locked in. It's a nationally televised chance for the Hoosiers, winners of seven of their last eight home games, to make the season-opening Iowa loss irrelevant, an opportunity to likely shoot back into the national rankings after starting out No. 17 and put the juice back in their Big Ten title prospects.