NOTEBOOK: Rocking Memorial Stadium; Wrestling for Toughness
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Memorial Stadium will rock on Saturday. As for everything else, well, let the anticipation begin. IU (1-1) hosts No. 8 Cincinnati (2-0) with a sellout already locked in. It's a nationally televised chance for the Hoosiers, winners of seven of their last eight home games, to make the season-opening Iowa loss irrelevant, an opportunity to likely shoot back into the national rankings after starting out No. 17 and put the juice back in their Big Ten title prospects.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0