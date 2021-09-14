CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

I Reorganized My Tiny Kitchen for Under $150—and It's Never Been This Clean

myrecipes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I have tried countless methods of kitchen organization in an attempt to overhaul my small kitchen apartment. No matter the tips or tricks I followed, I still found myself frustrated by the lack of space. It is unlikely that my landlord would approve of any construction, especially if I was in charge of the hammer, but after purchasing some kitchen containers, I've found that the space definitely seems bigger when I take the time to organize.

www.myrecipes.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Country-Style Tiny House With Three Cozy Bedrooms

The element that stands out the most about tiny houses is the one that’s actually in their name: the fact that they’re tiny compared to a regular-sized home. Yet there’s another characteristic that’s perhaps even more important than that, the fact that tiny houses are incredibly versatile and optimized to be as functional as possible. We can see that in this 28-foot Payette model from Tru Form Tiny.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

I Created a Fully Functional Home Office Space in My Tiny Apartment With This One Purchase

When I made the switch to working remotely in my one-bedroom apartment, I assumed I'd be fine setting up shop at my kitchen table. After all, my kitchen gets great light, my kitchen table is spacious, and the coffee pot is a mere two feet away. However, after a while, something about working at my table started to feel stifling. Mentally, it wasn't ideal to go from morning coffee and breakfast, to working all day, to eating dinner, all in the same exact seat. Physically, it wasn't very comfortable, either—our lower backs and butts simply need a bit of chair diversity.
HOME & GARDEN
whowhatwear

This Chic Home Décor Line Confirmed I'll Never Truly Stop Furnishing My Place

It's been about two months since I moved into my New York City apartment, and the search for home décor simply does not stop. I've always imagined what my dream space would look like, and now that I finally have the opportunity to curate it, I want everything on the market. I like to think of this as the best and worst problem to have. On one hand, I'm incredibly indecisive, and choosing one single theme to match my personality is a huge feat. On the other hand, I now have an abundance of chic options at my disposal, and I get an instant serotonin boost just from dropping home décor links into my group chat. Net-a-Porter's expansive line of home décor is full of timeless and trendy pieces that have already made their way into my cart. Just when I think I'm done shopping, I come across more dreamy candles, coffee-table books, and tableware ready to pull me back in. If you're anything like me, and you're constantly thinking about how to elevate your space, take a look at this new collection below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Food52

The Popular DIY Trend I Tried in My Kitchen—& What I Learned

Back in November of 2020, after a few months of thinking and rethinking what we needed from our city, community, and home (and calculating how much we had paid out in rent over the past few years), my partner and I started looking for places that offered a cheaper cost of living.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Containerstore Com#The Container Store
theeverygirl.com

5 Ways I Maximize Function In My Small Kitchen

Living in an apartment that’s on the smaller side poses different challenges from room to room—and there’s no room it’s truer for than a small kitchen. You don’t realize how much space means to a kitchen until you try to operate in a small one. Cooking, storage, organizing, what you can and can’t have—all of it changes when you’re trying to make a small kitchen functional (which is necessary if you don’t want yet another reason to order take-out every night).
HOME & GARDEN
myrecipes.com

5 Affordable Kitchen Gadgets That Will Revolutionize Your Cooking

You don't need to splurge on big-ticket appliances to make your meal prep a lot easier. Just a few key small tools can help you minimize prep time (and maximize enjoyment). Simply host Haley Cairo shares her picks for favorite small tools for big impact. Bonus? You can get all five for around $100 total.
HOME & GARDEN
myrecipes.com

This Could Be the Smartest Way to Organize the Refrigerator That We've Seen Yet

When it comes to organizing the refrigerator, simple plastic bins are a must. They not only keep food from spreading out on your fridge's shelves, but also make it easier to transport ingredients to your cooking area. We just stumbled upon a clever upgrade to the humble storage solution that we can't stop thinking about: wheels.
ELECTRONICS
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Independent

‘The beauty and variety of the world of flowers’: Floral fancies for the home

The appeal of floral appliques, prints and artworks in the home is undeniable. I’m drawn to the waxy splay of striped tulip petals in Dutch Golden Age masterpieces and painstakingly embroidered suzani fabrics, laden with richly stitched pomegranates, irises and carnations. My Instagram “saves” folder is a patchwork of worn chintz sofas, stacks of plates adorned with miniature posies and rooms wrapped like gifts in romantic wallpaper of tendrilling wisteria. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show opens on 21 September, and it seems there is no time like the present to celebrate the beauty and variety of the world of flowers....
HOME & GARDEN
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
Mental_Floss

What the Color of the Tag on Your Bread Bag Really Means

Many shoppers check the price tag, nutrition label, and ingredients list on a grocery item before tossing it in their shopping cart. When you're browsing the bakery section of your supermarket, there's one more part of the package worth checking: The color of the tag cinching the bread bag. According to Reader's Digest, this piece of plastic can tell you whether a loaf is freshly baked or past its prime.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
James Cliton

Do You Know Why Aluminium Foil Has a Shiny and Dull Side?

If you have a look at the two sides of aluminum foil, one side is shiny and the other side has a dull appearance. Aluminum foil is made by placing a thin layer of aluminum between sheets of another metal, such as copper or tin. The shiny side is called the "good" side, while the dull side is called the "bad" side. When manufacturers want to make a lot of aluminum foil quickly, they often put the good side out first and then put a lot of effort into putting on a high-quality finish to it. Once they finish, they take the foil off its machine and flip it over so that they can start working on what will become the bad-looking side instead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy