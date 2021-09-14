Saguache Celebrates Fall On Saturday
This Saturday, Sept. 18, Otto Mears Park in Saguache will come alive with the sights and sounds of autumn at the 28th Annual Fall Festival & Quilt Show in Saguache. Presented by the Saguache Chamber of Commerce, the yearly occasion celebrates the harvest season with good food, hand-made quilts, a full line-up of live music, family fun, and a variety of vendors sure to have you taking out your wallet to support local craftspeople!www.saguachetoday.com
