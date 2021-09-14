CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Saguache Celebrates Fall On Saturday

By saguachetoday
saguachetoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday, Sept. 18, Otto Mears Park in Saguache will come alive with the sights and sounds of autumn at the 28th Annual Fall Festival & Quilt Show in Saguache. Presented by the Saguache Chamber of Commerce, the yearly occasion celebrates the harvest season with good food, hand-made quilts, a full line-up of live music, family fun, and a variety of vendors sure to have you taking out your wallet to support local craftspeople!

www.saguachetoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salamanca Press

Pumpkinville to open Saturday for fall family fun

GREAT VALLEY — For many years Pumpkinville has been Western New York’s premier fall family fun destination, but this year its first adult-themed attraction will debut. In addition to a huge variety of food and beverages, Pumpkinville is adding a beer garden, which will feature a variety of craft beers and hard ciders, primarily from the Ellicottville Brewing company.
GREAT VALLEY, NY
WBOY

Oktoberfest celebration to be held Saturday at Alpine Lake Resort

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — A 50th anniversary Oktoberfest celebration will be held on Sept. 18 at the Alpine Lake Resort in Terra Alta. Amidst the European-style landscape, guests can expect to join in on such activities as a cornhole toss, beer stein holding competition, horse and carriage rides, crafts, face painting and food available throughout the day. There will also be a golf scramble in the morning, 50/50 raffles, a band playing from 3-6 p.m. and a prize for the best Oktoberfest outfit.
TERRA ALTA, WV
The Daily News Online

Caledonia to celebrate coming fall with festival

CALEDONIA – More than 50 quilts will be auctioned Saturday during the Fall Festival and Quilt Auction at Caledonia Library, 3108 Main St. The event begins at 10 a.m. with the “Bedtime Buddies” parade that begins at the Masonic Temple in Caledonia. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite stuff animal.
CALEDONIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Athol Daily News

Athol: Equestrian center celebrates 20th year Saturday

ATHOL — Athol’s 250-acre municipal horse park is celebrating its 20th year on Saturday, Sept. 11 with a celebration. The event features a day full of entertainment, demonstrations, music, and a tag sale for area folks. Everyone is welcome, and it is free. There will be food vendors selling lunch and ice cream.
ATHOL, MA
ourmshome.com

Celebrate fall migration at PRAC

There is a hum in the air as the fall migration of Hummingbirds is in full swing, and the Pascagoula River Audubon Center believes this is a reason to celebrate. Make plans now to attend the 2021 Hummingbird Festival in Moss Point on September 24 and 25 and have an opportunity to see these tiny, magnificent birds up close, and so much more.
FESTIVAL
myedmondsnews.com

Celebrate the season Saturday at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market

Dahlias and sunflowers. Who knew there were so many varieties? Every week I walk the market and am amazed by the beautiful flowers that our farmers grow, pick and arrange for our customers. In early September, you will find an almost unbelievable selection of dahlias as you wander and shop. Blooms range from smaller than your fist to bigger than a child’s face. As far as the colors, they range from pastels to dark purples. Combine these with the various sunflowers grown by the farmers, and each bouquet is a work of art, unique in their design and colors.
EDMONDS, WA
mountainlake.org

Celebrate & Learn About the Fall Season!

It may be hard to be-leaf, but autumn is already here!. As the earth moves around the sun, the amount of daylight or darkness we see changes, as do the seasons. Next Wednesday, September 22nd, is the first day of fall and is marked by the fall equinox here in the Northern Hemisphere. The fall and spring equinoxes are the two days of the year where the amount of daytime and nighttime are equal. As autumn begins we see the world transform around us as the temperature drops, leaves change color, animals begin to migrate and prepare for winter, and the days get shorter.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evergreen Apiaries#Chamber#Headliner Sandy Wells#Breads And Botanicals#Hb21 1139#Dmv#Coloradans 65
wineindustryadvisor.com

Celebrate the Harvest Season at Muscardini Cellars “Fall Release Weekend, ”Saturday October 2nd – Sunday October 3rd

Reservations are being accepted at select times each day from 12:00 – 5:00 PM. Kenwood, CA (September 16, 2021) — Fall Release Weekend is happening at Muscardini Cellars Saturday, October 2nd – Sunday October 3rd from 12:00-5:00pm. The release weekend will feature a flight of new limited production wines each paired with fresh and seasonally selected pizzas made onsite by baker Mike Zakowski of The Bejkr.
KENWOOD, CA
Portsmouth Daily Times

Ohio Horse Park Fall Festival Saturday

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Ohio Horse Park, home of Adkins Performance Horses, will be holding their 2nd Annual Fall Festival this Saturday, September 25 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. This year’s festival hosts a Cruise-In, Bark in the Park with dog show and costume contest, Chili Cook-Off, along with...
OHIO STATE
shaler.org

Fall Fest Saturday, October 2 at Kiwanis Park!

Fall Fest is returning to Kiwanis Park Saturday, October 2 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM!. 🍂 S'more making for $2 (while supplies last) 🍂 Decorate your own pumpkin for $3 (while supplies last) 🍂 Crafts with Shaler North Hills Library. 🍂 Hot Dogs & snacks. 🍂 Bounce houses. 🍂...
FESTIVAL
austinmonthly.com

The Best Ways to Celebrate Fall in Austin

While this week’s weather might indicate otherwise, Sept. 22 is the Autumn Equinox and the first official day of fall. Here, 12 ways to celebrate in and around Austin. Sweet Berry Farm is back with their Harvest of Fall Fun. Located an hour’s drive from Austin in Marble Falls, the farm offers seasonal fun year round, including flower picking, mazes, hayrides, scarecrow stuffing, a pumpkin patch, and more. For prices, directions, and other FAQ, check out their website.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
news8000.com

Eau Claire hosting International Fall Festival Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – Happening Saturday, the International Fall Festival returns to downtown Eau Claire. The free event celebrates the community’s international culture, language, food, and music. Events take place along South Barstow Street starting at 11 in the morning. A free shuttle will run from Carson Park. More...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WLUC

First ever fall fest this Saturday at Lake Antoine

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday, the Lake Antoine Park Partners is hosting a new event. The group was established four years ago with the purpose to maintain the park’s community relevance. “This year we thought, especially with the pandemic and everything, people need somewhere to go, something fun...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
restorationnewsmedia.com

Fall Litter Sweep begins Saturday

The statewide Fall Litter Sweep begins Saturday. This picture shows volunteers picking up trash in Knightdale during April's cleanup event. State transportation crews, contractors and volunteers have removed more than 9 million pounds of litter this year, but the next big push starts Saturday. Running from Saturday to Sept. 25,...
ENVIRONMENT
abcnews4.com

Summerville celebrating birth of sweet tea with festival Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A sweet week in Summerville is upon us!. The town, which touts itself as the birthplace of sweet tea, is celebrating the southern beverage. The Sweet Tea Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18. Lowcountry Dining: Charleston Restaurant Week underway | See who's participating. The downtown...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Jim Woods

Celebrate Oktoberfest This Weekend In Cuyahoga Falls

Want something fun to do this weekend? Well, I've got some great news: The Oktoberfest is back this year in downtown Cuyahoga Falls on September 17th, 18th and 19th. Admission is totally free, as is parking. You can bring the whole family for a great time enjoying food, music, and some seasonal brews.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
kenosha.com

Kenosha County hosting Fall Wheel Ride Saturday

Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. Kenosha County Executive...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy