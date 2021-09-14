Saguache Celebrates Fall On Saturday

It may be hard to be-leaf, but autumn is already here!. As the earth moves around the sun, the amount of daylight or darkness we see changes, as do the seasons. Next Wednesday, September 22nd, is the first day of fall and is marked by the fall equinox here in the Northern Hemisphere. The fall and spring equinoxes are the two days of the year where the amount of daytime and nighttime are equal. As autumn begins we see the world transform around us as the temperature drops, leaves change color, animals begin to migrate and prepare for winter, and the days get shorter.

