Permits Issued for Mixed-Use Building at 2951 Frankford Avenue in Port Richmond, Kensington

By Vitali Ogorodnikov
phillyyimby.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, mixed-use building at 2951 Frankford Avenue in Port Richmond, Kensington. Located on the southeast side of the block between East Birch Street and East Orleans Street, the building will rise from a 1,300-square-foot footprint and will hold 3,374 square feet of interior space. The program consists of commercial space and two residential units. Features include full sprinkling and a roof deck, which promises to offer sweeping skyline views. Permits list Mantag Ventures LLC as the owner, Kevin Korejko as the design professional, and Adam R. Sinclair as the contractor. Construction costs are specified at $450,000.

Permits Issued for Mixed-Use Building at 2951 Frankford Avenue in Port Richmond, Kensington. Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, mixed-use building at 2951 Frankford Avenue in Port Richmond, Kensington. Located on the southeast side of the block between East Birch Street and East Orleans Street, the building will rise from a 1,300-square-foot footprint and will hold 3,374 square feet of interior space. The program consists of commercial space and two residential units. Features include full sprinkling and a roof deck, which promises to offer sweeping skyline views. Permits list Mantag Ventures LLC as the owner, Kevin Korejko as the design professional, and Adam R. Sinclair as the contractor. Construction costs are specified at $450,000.
