Focus Entertainment Have Confirmed The Release Date For World War Z On The Nintendo Switch. World War Z first launched on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2019 and in May 2020, its Game of The Year Edition released. Since then, Focus Interactive along with Saber Interactive have released consistent updates for the game including crossplay and a new Dronemaster Class. In June, it was announced that World War Z: Aftermath, an updated version of the base game would release later in 2021. Today, Focus Interactive have confirmed, via trailer, that World War Z will launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 2nd, 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO