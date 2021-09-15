Tito Ortiz Believes Anderson Silva KO Punch Was Illegal
Tito Ortiz believes that Anderson Silva knocked him out with an illegal punch in their boxing match. So now, Tito has a reason for why his head has been feeling sore lately. Ortiz was unfortunately on the wrong side of a one-sided fight that caused him to become an internet meme. He came out aggressive, hoping to catch Anderson with a power shot early on in the contest. However, similar to his MMA career, Silva used his evasion to dodge virtually every strike Ortiz threw.middleeasy.com
