Tito Ortiz Believes Anderson Silva KO Punch Was Illegal

By Rory Robinson
 5 days ago
Tito Ortiz believes that Anderson Silva knocked him out with an illegal punch in their boxing match. So now, Tito has a reason for why his head has been feeling sore lately. Ortiz was unfortunately on the wrong side of a one-sided fight that caused him to become an internet meme. He came out aggressive, hoping to catch Anderson with a power shot early on in the contest. However, similar to his MMA career, Silva used his evasion to dodge virtually every strike Ortiz threw.

Wrestling-edge.com

Cris Cyborg ‘Praying’ For Tito Ortiz After Bad News

Cris Cyborg is the current reigning and defending Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion, winning the championship from Julia Budd in the fourth round at Bellator 238. Now, Cyborg is holding ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Tito Ortiz in her thoughts and prayers tonight after he suffered a shocking defeat by Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva in the opening minute of the first round. Cris Cyborg recently dropped this Jake Paul bombshell.
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Embarrasses’ Mike Tyson In Photo

MMA star Tito Ortiz recently posted a meme joking that the legendary boxer Mike Tyson might try to injure himself, Anderson Silva, Evander Holyfield, or Vitor Belfort to get on Saturday’s Triller card, after Holyfield replaced Oscar de la Hoya. Check it out below:. Anderson Silva calls out Tito Ortiz...
mmanews.com

Tito Ortiz Reacts To First-Round KO Loss Then Makes Unexpected Callout

Tito Ortiz has issued a brief statement immediately following his knockout loss to Anderson Silva at Trillfer Fight Club Legends II: Holyfield vs. Belfort. Last night at Trillfer Fight Club Legends II: Holyfield vs. Belfort, former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz squared off in the co-main event. The bout didn’t last long, as Silva was able to earn the finish only one minute and 22 seconds into the fight. Here’s a look at the finishing sequence.
fightnews.com

Belfort TKOs Holyfield in round one

44-year-old UFC legend Vitor Belfort scored a first round TKO over 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyﬁeld (44-11-2, 29 KOs) on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Belfort dropped Holyfield with an uppercut, then got the referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:49.
Logan Paul
Tito Ortiz
Anderson Silva
Boxing Scene

Tito Ortiz: I Though Silva Would Be A Gentleman And Make 200-Pound Catchweight; Shows He Respects My Power

Tito Ortiz could not be more honored to soon share the ring with Anderson Silva. The terms under which he had to accept the fight, however, has the UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion with a different viewpoint of a fighter he has long admired. A catchweight of 195 pounds is in place for their upcoming clash on September 11, live on Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View.
MMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre says Anderson Silva’s boxing success is ‘very, very inspiring’

Count Georges St-Pierre among those who have been both stunned and impressed by Anderson Silva’s late-career swerve into the boxing world. Silva shocked the combat sports world when he upset former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. back in June, winning a one-sided bout against Chávez Jr. at the age of 46. The match marked Silva’s return to the boxing ring after 16 years away and served as a moment of celebration for many in the MMA community following the disappointing stretch that saw Silva lose seven of his last nine UFC fights to close out his legendary MMA career. And St-Pierre can’t help but be inspired by the feats of his fellow octagon legend.
Wrestling-edge.com

Anderson Silva Wife Beach Swimsuit Photos Leak

Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva is living high after his most recent victory against ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Tito Ortiz. Recently on Instagram, Silva’s wife, Dayane Sillva took to social media via Instagram to showcase these smoky, sultry and seductively beach photos. You can view them below. Anderson Silva recently accused his opponent of drug use.
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Punished’ By Triller After Sad News

Tito Ortiz received a six figure paycheck from Triller, but Anderson Silva got 20% of it after Tito missed the required 195 pound weight limit. The ‘Tribute to the Kings’ event headlined by MMA legend Anderson Silva and former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. took place on Saturday, June 19, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. It was promoted by Borizteca Boxing and Toscano Promotions and produced by Global Sports Streaming. As revealed by reports, it seems the promoters of the event wanted to get UFC megastars, Nate and Nick Diaz, to compete in boxing matches at the event as well. However, while Nate Diaz was definitely interested in competing at the event, it seems the UFC prevented him from doing so. Anderson Silva also exposed UFC President Dana White as a fraud recently.
theScore

Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
Bloody Elbow

Conor McGregor responds to Anderson Silva’s leg break advice

Conor McGregor continues to heal and rehab from the traumatic leg break he suffered at UFC 264 in July. At that event, he sustained a total fracture of the tibia when one of his kicks collided with the elbow of Dustin Poirier. The fight was ruled a TKO win for Poirier, giving ‘The Diamond’ two TKO wins over ‘Notorious’ and a record of 2-1 in their trilogy of fights.
Bloody Elbow

Must see video: Ringside view of Evander Holyfield and Tito Ortiz’s KO losses

Well, it happened. In the main event of the Triller Fight Club Boxing Exhibition PPV from Florida, Saturday night, a near 60-year-old Evander Holyfield fought the 44-year-old Vitor Belfort in an exhibition bout (that was promoted as a pro bout). The ‘fight’ thankfully ended rather quickly, with the Brazilian scoring a standing TKO on the heavyweight legend.
Empire Sports Media

Boxing Preview: Tito Ortiz – Anderson Silva

Tomorrow night, Triller is back with a boxing event that will feature legends from the combat sports world. In the co-main event, two of the more decorated UFC champions in history will battle it out as Tito Ortiz (21-12-1 MMA) takes on Anderson Silva (34-11, 1 NC). The two former...
chatsports.com

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort, Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz start time, how to watch, fight card and live stream

Evander Holyfield is boxing Vitor Belfort tonight... The 58-year-old heavyweight boxing icon is stepping in on short notice (for a COVID striken Oscar De La Hoya) to face the 44-year-old former UFC champion. The event is being put on by Triller fight Club, the same outfit who gave us Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. and Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren.
