Beverly, MA

Tuesday's area roundup: Beverly boys XC shades Masconomet

Salem News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeverly 27, Masconomet 29: The Panthers got key victories out of the top two spots from Liam Ouellette (16:26) and fellow captain David DiPietro (17:35) to pull out the victory over the Chieftains at Bradley Palmer State Park. T.J. Betts, a junior, outkicked a pair of Masco runners with only a few yards remaining to finish in fifth place, while sophomore Ryan Whiting took eighth place and senior Drew Fessenden 11th (18:35).

