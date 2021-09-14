CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Blocks Ethereum Wallet Gnosis Safe From App Store Over NFTs

Apple has spent the day unveiling shiny new iPads and iPhones at its annual event. But, behind the scenes, there’s a battle over what people can put on those devices. Lukas Schor, who heads product development at Gnosis Safe, says the release of his company’s Ethereum wallet is being blocked by Apple. The reason? In addition to helping users manage custody of their crypto funds, it also lets them view other digital assets, namely, NFTs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
