The monthly meeting of the Women of Welton (WOW) was held Aug. 30 at the Welton Fire Station. The meeting was called to order at 7 p.m., with six members present. The 13th-annual WOW Golf Outing was held Saturday, Aug. 7, at Wapsi Oaks golf course, with a steak dinner following at Buzzy’s. Thank you to the generous sponsors and golfers who helped make the event a success.